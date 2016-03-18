版本:
BRIEF-Cooper-Standard prices stock offering at $68/shr

March 18 Cooper

* Standard holdings inc - priced an secondary offering of 2 million shares of stock of cooper standard at a price per share to public of $68.00

* Standard holdings inc. Announces pricing of secondary public offering and repurchase of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

