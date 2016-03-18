BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp lowers capital cost of project to about $250 mln

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Pembina pipeline corporation provides business update
* Due to project optimization and lower forecast costs, expected capital cost of project is now about $250 million , reduced from original $350 million
* In-Service date of project is expected to be mid-2017, subject to regulatory and environmental approval
* Pembina pipeline Corp says Pembina's crude oil midstream business continues to progress its Canadian diluent hub
* Pembina pipeline Corp says expected capital cost of midstream project is now approximately $250 million, reduced from $350 million previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."