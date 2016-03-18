版本:
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp lowers capital cost of project to about $250 mln

March 18 Pembina Pipeline Corp :

* Pembina pipeline corporation provides business update

* Due to project optimization and lower forecast costs, expected capital cost of project is now about $250 million , reduced from original $350 million

* In-Service date of project is expected to be mid-2017, subject to regulatory and environmental approval

* Pembina pipeline Corp says Pembina's crude oil midstream business continues to progress its Canadian diluent hub

* Pembina pipeline Corp says expected capital cost of midstream project is now approximately $250 million, reduced from $350 million previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

