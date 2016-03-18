BRIEF-Myokardia Inc qtrly loss per share $0.48

March 18 Myokardia Inc :

* Myokardia reports fourth quarter and 2015 financial results and key milestones

* Myokardia inc qtrly collaboration and license revenue was $3.6 million for Q4 of 2015, compared to $3.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48