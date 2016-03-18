版本:
BRIEF-US Air Force awards Raytheon $573 mln to continue building AMRAAM

March 18 (Reuters) -

* US air force awards Raytheon $573 million to continue building AMRAAM

* Raytheon Co says work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona , and is expected to be complete by february 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

