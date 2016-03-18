BRIEF-Heat Biologics offers 9.10 mln common shares at $0.75/shr

March 18 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics announces public offering of common stock
and warrants
* Says public offering of 9.10 million common shares priced
at $0.75 per share
* To use proceeds from offering to complete phase 2
clinical trial evaluating HS-410 for treatment of non-muscle
invasive bladder cancer
* Says gross proceeds from offering to heat are expected to
be approximately $6.8 million
* To use proceeds to advance 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b
clinical trial evaluating HS-110 for treatment of non-small cell
lung cancer
