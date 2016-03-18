版本:
BRIEF-General Dynamics NASSCO awarded contract for repair and modernization of ships

March 18 General Dynamics Corp :

* General Dynamics NASSCO awarded contract for repair and modernization of amphibious and combatant ships

* Indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total potential value of $1.32 billion among three awardees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

