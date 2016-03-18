版本:
BRIEF-CryoLife says sale of ProCol distribution rights, purchase option to Lemaitre Vascular

March 18 CryoLife Inc

* Cryolife announces sale of Procol distribution rights and purchase option to Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

* Will receive approximately $2.0 million for all of its Procol related assets Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

