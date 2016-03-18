版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sears holdings announces $750 mln senior secured term loan facility

March 18 Sears Holdings Corp :

* Term loan will be priced at libor plus 750 basis points, subject to 1.00% libor floor, will be sold with original issue discount at 97

* Sears holdings announces pricing of $750 million senior secured term loan facility

* Says company expects to receive $720 million in net proceeds from loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐