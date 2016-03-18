版本:
BRIEF-Alpha natural resources announces appointment of new CFO

March 18 Alpha Natural Resources

* Alpha natural resources announces appointment of new CFO

* announces appointment of new CFO Andy Eidson takes on expanded role as Philip Cavatoni departs

* Alpha natural resources inc says Eidson will succeed Philip Cavatoni, who informed company of his intention to resign his position effective march 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

