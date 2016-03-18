BRIEF-Silver Range names Michael Power as CEO; to acquire gold projects from Panarc

March 18 Silver Range Resources Ltd
* Silver range to acquire gold projects and change
exploration focus
* Douglas Eaton, has resigned as president and chief
executive officer, but will remain as a silver range director
* Agreed to purchase a portfolio of gold exploration
projects from panarc resources ltd
* No plans to carry out additional silver-lead-zinc
exploration until global markets for those metals improve
significantly
* Michael Power, P. Geo. Has been appointed as president and
chief executive officer effective immediately
* Panarc will not retain any royalty or other residual
interest in any of projects
* Will acquire a 100% interest in each of projects through
issuance to Panarc of 10 million silver range common shares
