BRIEF-Trinseo announces secondary offering of 9,600,000 ordinary shares by selling shareholder and repurchase of ordinary shares

March 21 Trinseo Sa
* Says selling shareholder will receive all of the net
proceeds from this offering
* Company intends to fund share repurchases with cash on
hand
* Company has agreed to repurchase from underwriter 1.6
million of ordinary shares that are being sold by selling
shareholder
* Says has agreed to sell 9.6 million shares pursuant to
company's shelf registration statement filed with sec
* Trinseo announces secondary offering of 9,600,000 ordinary
shares by selling shareholder and repurchase of ordinary shares
