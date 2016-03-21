BRIEF-Penn West to sell properties in Slave Point for $148 mln

March 21 Penn West Petroleum Ltd

* Entered definitive agreement for sale of properties in Slave Point area of Northern Alberta for cash consideration of $148 million

* Entered either definitive agreements or LOI to sell some of non-core assets for aggregate cash consideration of about $80 million

* Due to limited development capital allocated to Slave Point during 2015,2016, expected production declines for area are about 35 pct

* Sale of Slave Point is expected to lower Penn West's corporate per barrel operating costs and reduce corporate decline rates