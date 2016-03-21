BRIEF-Penn West to sell properties in Slave Point for $148 mln

March 21 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
* Entered definitive agreement for sale of properties in
Slave Point area of Northern Alberta for cash consideration of
$148 million
* Entered either definitive agreements or LOI to sell some
of non-core assets for aggregate cash consideration of about $80
million
* Due to limited development capital allocated to Slave
Point during 2015,2016, expected production declines for area
are about 35 pct
* Sale of Slave Point is expected to lower Penn West's
corporate per barrel operating costs and reduce corporate
decline rates
