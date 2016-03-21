BRIEF-WL Ross Holding to acquire Nexeo Solutions

March 21 WL Ross Holding Corp
* Says to acquire Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC from TPG
* Upon completion of transaction, will change its name to
Nexeo Solutions Inc
* Current Nexeo Solutions management team is expected to
continue to lead Nexeo Solutions following consummation of
merger
* WLRH will acquire Nexeo Solutions in exchange for up to 35
million shares of WLRH common stock plus $1,296 million in cash,
assumed net debt
* As part of transaction, TPG will roll over a substantial
portion of existing equity and retain about 35 percent ownership
* Jefferies LLC was financial advisor to Nexeo Solutions and
TPG, and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as counsel to TPG and Nexeo
Solutions
* Says anticipated initial enterprise value, including fees
and expenses, is $1.7 billion
* TPG will continue to be represented on board of directors
of Nexeo Solutions
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both board of
directors of WLRH and Nexeo Solutions
* In addition, WLRH's sponsor will exchange its warrants for
2.24 million shares of WLRH common stock
* Cash portion of consideration will be partially financed
by debt facilities
* Lazard was M&A advisor, and Deutsche Bank Securities,
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch were equity capital
markets advisors to WLRH
