BRIEF-Innergex announces the acquisition of eight wind power projects in France and a private placement of $50 mln

March 21 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
* Exclusive agreement with french firm Société Environnement
Minéraux Sarl, consulting firm Drc Sarl
* Expects to complete acquisition of project under
construction during Q1 of 2017
* Innergex renewable energy inc says purchase price of eur
93 million (equivalent to c$137 m ) will be financed in part by
a private placement of $50 million
* Innergex announces the acquisition of eight wind power
projects in france and a private placement of $50 mln
* Acquisition of 7 operating wind power projects with an
installed capacity of 87 mw
* Says purchase price for eight wind power projects will be
approximately eur 93 mln (equivalent to c$137 m )
* Innergex expects to complete acquisition of seven
operating projects by April 30, 2016
* Non-Recourse debt related to 8 projects, which will total
eur 121 mln in 2017 (equivalent to c$178 mln ), will remain at
acquired project level
* Expecting annualized revenues in order of c$35 million and
an adjusted EBITDA in order of c$28 million for 131 mw portfolio
* Agreement with S.E.M,Drc Sarl to develop portfolio of
wind power projects in France totalling over 100 mw
