2016年 3月 21日

BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial says payed $3 mln to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

March 21 Capital Bank Financial Corp

* Made a payment of $3.0 million to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Early loss share termination will result in one-time after-tax charge of approximately $5.5 million during Q1 of 2016

* Says early loss share termination will result in one-time after-tax charge of about $5.5 million during Q1 of 2016

* Capital Bank Financial Corp. announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements

* Says has made a payment of $3.0 million to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

