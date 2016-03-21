BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial says payed $3 mln to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

March 21 Capital Bank Financial Corp

* Made a payment of $3.0 million to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Early loss share termination will result in one-time after-tax charge of approximately $5.5 million during Q1 of 2016

Capital Bank Financial Corp. announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements

