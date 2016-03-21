BRIEF-YY says Q4 revenue rose 62.3 pct to RMB 1.9 bln

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Yy Inc
* YY reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 unaudited financial results
* Qtrly net revenues increased by 62.3 pct to RMB1,899.8 million (US$293.3 million) from RMB1,170.6 million in corresponding period of 2014
* Says diluted net income per ads 5 increased by 1.5 pct to RMB6.24 (US$0.96) in Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ads RMB7.25 ($1.12)
* Q4 revenue rose 62.3 percent to rmb 1.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.