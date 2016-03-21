版本:
2016年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Verizon prices tender offer for all series of Waterfall notes

March 21 Verizon Communications Inc

* Pricing of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to $5.5 billion aggregate purchase price

* Verizon announces pricing terms of its tender offer for all series of waterfall notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

