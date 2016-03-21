BRIEF-Adecoagro offers common shares by certain selling shareholders

March 21 Adecoagro Sa

* Adecoagro announces offering of its common shares by certain selling shareholders

* Says has commenced a public offering of 12 million of its common shares to be sold by certain selling shareholders

* Says adecoagro will not receive any of proceeds from sale by selling shareholders of common shares in this offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)