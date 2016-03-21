版本:
BRIEF-SunOpta says Jeremy Kendall retires from board of directors

March 21 SunOpta Inc

* SunOpta announces retirement of jeremy kendall from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

