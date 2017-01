March 21 Ally Financial Inc

* New independent director will be identified in consultation with lion point capital, as well as some other largest shareholders

* Expects to appoint new director no later than june 30, 2016

* Board amended bylaws to permit shareholders holding at least 25 percent of common stock to call special meeting

* Ally financial to appoint additional independent director