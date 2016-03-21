版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Marsa Energy says Sandy Quilty appointed interim CFO

March 21 Marsa Energy Inc

* Says Sandy Quilty appointed interim cfo

* Marsa announces appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Ricardo montes has resigned as vice president of finance and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐