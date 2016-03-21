版本:
BRIEF-General cable says CFO Brian Robinson will leave company

March 21 General Cable Corp

* Has retained heidrick & struggles to assist in a search for a replacement cfo

* Brian robinson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave company

* General cable announces planned cfo transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

