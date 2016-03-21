BRIEF-Huttig Building products says Bank of America, JP Morgan are additional lenders to credit facility

March 21 Huttig Building Products
* Entered into agreement to add both bank of america, n.a.,
and jpmorgan chase bank, n.a. To its $160 million senior secured
credit facility
* Credit facility has a borrowing capacity of $160 million,
an uncommitted $40 million accordion feature, subject to certain
conditions
* No changes have been made to actual terms of credit
facility, which matures on may 28, 2019, with same interest rate
terms
* Huttig building products announces bank of america, n.a.,
and jpmorgan chase bank, n.a., as additional lenders to credit
facility
