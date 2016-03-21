BRIEF-NQ Mobile says Q4 revenue rose 42.1 pct to $127.5 mln

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Nq Mobile Inc
* Qtrly net income per ads, basic $0.21
* Nq mobile inc. Reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015
* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ads, basic $0.46
* Q4 revenue rose 42.1 percent to $127.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.