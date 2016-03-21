版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Oceaneering International appoints William Boyle as senior VP, asset integrity

March 21 Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering appoints william j. Boyle as senior vice president, asset integrity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐