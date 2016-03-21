版本:
BRIEF-Response Biomedical reports Q4 rev of $4.1 million, up 28 pct

March 21 Response Biomedical Corp

* Response biomedical corp. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results

* Total q4 revenue of $4.1 million, up 28% from $3.2 million in q4 2014

* Q4 gaap earnings per share c$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

