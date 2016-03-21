版本:
BRIEF-Sigma Industries reports Q3 earnings per share of c$0.02

March 21 Sigma Industries Inc

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.02

* Q3 revenue c$15.1 million versus c$16.1 million

* Sigma industries reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

