BRIEF-Jet Gold to buy 30 pct of Haib Copper Deposit in Namibia

March 21 Jet Gold Corp :

* Jet Gold enters into agreement to acquire 30 percent of HAIB Copper Deposit in Namibia through an interest in Haib Minerals

* Entered into agreement to buy 30 percent of Haib Minerals Ltd in exchange for 45 million common shares of Jet Gold to shareholders of 1054137 BC Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

