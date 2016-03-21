BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces Q4 results, expansions at Minot Ingredient facility

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 AGT Food And Ingredients Inc :
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results, dividend and expansions at Minot Ingredient facility
* Addition of production capacity at Minot for increased fibre processing,granulated pulse flour production, to commence installation in June 2016
* Addition of production line four to increase overall production capacity, planned to commence installation in Q3 2016
* Examining feasibility of adding pulse flour and fibre processing capacity in Turkey
* Adjusted EBITDA was $32.9 million for unaudited 3 months ended Dec 31, 2015 , an increase of 34.8% over $24.4 million
* Both production lines at Minot Ingredient facility are expected to be commissioned by Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.