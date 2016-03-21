版本:
BRIEF-Qlt provides update on special distribution to shareholders

March 21 Qlt Inc

* Due to certain sec filing requirements of Aralez, special distribution will not be completed on march 22, 2016

* Qlt provides update on special distribution to shareholders Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

