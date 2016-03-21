版本:
BRIEF-ServisFirst Bancshares increases quarterly dividend by 33.3 pct

March 21 Servisfirst Bancshares Inc

* Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share

* Servisfirst bancshares, inc. Increases quarterly dividend by 33.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

