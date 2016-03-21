版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Chinacache International Holdings Q4 net loss per ADS $0.22

March 21 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd :

* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.22

* Qtrly non-gaap net loss per ADS $0.13

* Expects revenue growth to occur in second half of 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7.1 to 14.5 percent

* Qtrly net revenues were rmb311.4 million (us$48.1 million), an 8.1% decrease year-over-year

* Chinacache international holdings ltd. Announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue rmb 1.45 billion to rmb 1.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

