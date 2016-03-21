BRIEF-Chinacache International Holdings Q4 net loss per ADS $0.22

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd :
* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.22
* Qtrly non-gaap net loss per ADS $0.13
* Expects revenue growth to occur in second half of 2016
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7.1 to 14.5 percent
* Qtrly net revenues were rmb311.4 million (us$48.1 million), an 8.1% decrease year-over-year
* Chinacache international holdings ltd. Announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2015 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue rmb 1.45 billion to rmb 1.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.