BRIEF-Ennis acquires assets of major business systems

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Ennis Inc :
* One of its wholly owned units closed on agreement to acquire assets of major business systems in hillsborough, north carolina
* Ennis acquires assets of major business systems
* Ennis believes that acquisition will be accretive to earnings in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1 646 223 8780)
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.