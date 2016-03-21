版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 07:37 BJT

BRIEF-Ennis acquires assets of major business systems

March 21 Ennis Inc :

* One of its wholly owned units closed on agreement to acquire assets of major business systems in hillsborough, north carolina

* Ennis acquires assets of major business systems

* Ennis believes that acquisition will be accretive to earnings in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐