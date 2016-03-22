BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Ltd says signed on an amendment to loan agreement that will cancel and replace previous loan

March 22 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Signed on an amendment to loan agreement that will cancel
and replace previous loan
* Subject to prepayment of eur 15.0 million to bank by march
31, 2016, new terms will apply to loan
* Elbit Imaging Ltd says eur 7 million will be repaid on
november 30, 2016 and balance will be repaid on november 30,
2017 instead of february 20, 2017 in existing loan agreement
* Will not have prepayment obligation for notes' repurchase
which will be executed by company during 2016 up to nis 50
million
* Net cash flow received from refinancing radisson blu hotel
in bucharest romania up to eur 97 million shall not have
repayment obligations
* Elbit imaging announces signing an amendment to the loan
agreement with bank Hapoalim
