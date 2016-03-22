版本:
2016年 3月 22日

BRIEF-JBT corporation announces credit agreement amendment

March 22 John Bean Technologies

* Credit facility size was increased from $450 million to $600 million, while maintaining a $250 million accordion expansion feature

* JBT corporation announces credit agreement amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
