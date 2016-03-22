BRIEF-JBT corporation announces credit agreement amendment

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 John Bean Technologies
* Credit facility size was increased from $450 million to $600 million, while maintaining a $250 million accordion expansion feature
* JBT corporation announces credit agreement amendment
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds