BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners announces preliminary Q4 results, provides update on Southcross Holdings LP bankruptcy

March 22 Southcross Energy Partners Lp
* Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces preliminary
results for fourth quarter 2015; provides update on Southcross
Holdings LP
* Processed gas volumes during Q4 averaged about 437 MMCF/D,
consistent with Q3 2015 volumes of about 441 MMCF/D
* Expects to report Q4 2015 adjusted ebitda at upper end of
previously provided guidance range of $23 million to $25 million
* Southcross Holdings LP entered into a restructuring
support agreement with its owners, majority of its senior
lenders
* Says Southcross and its subsidiaries are not included in
these actions, will not be a party to chapter 11 cases
* Volume of NGLS produced during Q4 increased by about 6%
over Q3 2015 volumes to about 46,000 bbls/d
* Has agreed to commit up to $50 million to fund any
potential equity cure requirements of Southcross through fiscal
year 2016
* Southcross Holdings LP intends to commence cases under
Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
