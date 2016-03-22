BRIEF-Central Federal Corp Q4 shr $0.15

BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
March 22 Central Federal Corp
* Central Federal Corporation announces 4th quarter 2015 net income and 2015 annual operating results
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $2.5 million, compared to $2.5 million for quarter ended December 31 , 2014
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017
* G-III Apparel Group- entered multi-year license agreement with PVH Corp under which PVH will design,distribute menswear for DKNY brand in U.S., Canada