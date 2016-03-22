版本:
BRIEF-Central Federal Corp Q4 shr $0.15

March 22 Central Federal Corp

* Central Federal Corporation announces 4th quarter 2015 net income and 2015 annual operating results

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $2.5 million, compared to $2.5 million for quarter ended December 31 , 2014

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
