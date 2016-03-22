BRIEF-Five below Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.77

UPDATE 4-Samsung chief allowed home, prosecutor vows to keep chasing
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
March 22 Five Below Inc :
* Sees 4% increase in comparable store sales in Q1
* Sees 3% increase in comparable store sales in 2016
* Fy earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Five below, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results
* Q4 sales $326.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $323.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.27 to $1.31
* Sees FY 2016 sales $995 million to $1.005 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $188.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $829.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.6 percent
* Sees q1 gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.10
* Sees q1 2016 sales $186 million to $189 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
