BRIEF-Dupont Fabros says it closes public offering of common stock

March 22 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Dupont fabros technology, inc. Announces exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares and subsequent closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

