BRIEF-Aratana files regulatory application for pet drug

March 22 Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Submitted administrative new animal drug application for entyce with u.s. Fda's center for veterinary medicine

* Aratana anticipates entyce will be commercially available to veterinarians in late-2016 or shortly thereafter

* The animal drug user fee act (adufa) date is may 21, 2016

* Aratana therapeutics files for second fda approval