版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Sports says CEO Kevin Davis to leave company, effective immediately

March 22 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Board has appointed amir rosenthal as company's interim ceo

* Reached an arrangement with chief executive officer kevin davis for his departure from company, effective immediately

* Performance sports group announces management change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐