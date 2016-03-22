BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners announces offering of common units

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 Shell Midstream Partners Lp
* Shell Midstream Partners LP announces offering of common units
* Says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 8.5 million common units
* Expects to use net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under Co's revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds