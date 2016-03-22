版本:
BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners announces offering of common units

March 22 Shell Midstream Partners Lp

* Shell Midstream Partners LP announces offering of common units

* Says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 8.5 million common units

* Expects to use net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under Co's revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
