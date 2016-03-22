BRIEF-Worthington Industries report Q3 earnings per share $0.46

March 22 Worthington Industries Inc
* Wsp earnings will be consolidated within steel processing
segment beginning march 1, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On march 1, 2016, worthington obtained operating control
of wsp joint venture with united states steel corporation
* Q3 net earnings included pre-tax impairment and
restructuring charges totaling $83.8 million, which reduced eps
by $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $707.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Worthington reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 sales $647.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $707.6 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)