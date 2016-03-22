版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-Michaels Cos intends to buy 2 mln shares from underwriters

March 22 Michaels Companies Inc :

* Says company intends to purchase from underwriters 2 million shares of such common stock

* Intends to fund share repurchase with cash on hand

* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 17 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock

* Selling stockholders will receive all of net proceeds from the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

