2016年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Centurylink agrees to sell $1 bln of debt securities

March 22 Centurylink Inc :

* Agreed to sell $1 billion of newly-issued unsecured eight-year senior notes

* Centurylink agrees to sell $1 billion of debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
