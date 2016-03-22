BRIEF-Centurylink agrees to sell $1 bln of debt securities

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 Centurylink Inc :
* Agreed to sell $1 billion of newly-issued unsecured eight-year senior notes
* Centurylink agrees to sell $1 billion of debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds