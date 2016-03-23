BRIEF-Crossroads announces sale of products business and plan to sell non-'972 patent portfolio

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 22 Crossroads Systems Inc :
* Sale of product business and related assets to canadian-based strongbox data solutions for proceeds of $1.85 mln in cash
* Agreement includes co's entire product portfolio and maintenance business, including strongbox and sphinx storage solutions
* Announces sale of products business and plan to sell non-'972 patent portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.