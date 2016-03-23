版本:
BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace Q4 revenue rose 20.9 percent to C$252.6 mln

March 22 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* There are 53 aircraft planned for 2016, with a total of 870 airplanes planned for delivery over next six years

* Q4 revenue rose 20.9 percent to c$252.6 million

* Q4 ebitda c$43.1 million

* Magellan aerospace corporation announces financial results Source text for Eikon: )

