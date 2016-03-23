版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 08:58 BJT

BRIEF-Village Farms International Q4 EPS $0.06

March 22 Village Farms International Inc

* Q4 sales rose 1 percent to $35.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Village farms international announces year end 2015 results with an 18% increase in ebitda Source text for Eikon: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐