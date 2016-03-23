版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 10:05 BJT

BRIEF-Toscana Energy income appointment of Anand Ramnath as chief financial officer of Toscana Energy effective March 18, 2016

March 22 Toscana Energy Income Corp

* Appoints Anand Ramnath as chief financial officer of Toscana Energy effective March 18, 2016

* Toscana Energy announces appointment of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐