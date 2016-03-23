BRIEF-Ithaca Energy sees 2016 base production to be approximately 9,000 boepd

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
March 23 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Ithaca Energy Inc - Base production in 2016, excluding any contribution associated with start-up of stella field during year, is anticipated to be approximately 9,000 boepd
* Ithaca Energy Inc announces 2015 financial results
* Ithaca Energy Inc - Capital expenditure programme for 2016 is anticipated to total approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
* Redbox - new distribution agreement for 2017 with Paramount Home Media Distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: