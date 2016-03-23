版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 15:07 BJT

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy sees 2016 base production to be approximately 9,000 boepd

March 23 Ithaca Energy Inc

* Ithaca Energy Inc - Base production in 2016, excluding any contribution associated with start-up of stella field during year, is anticipated to be approximately 9,000 boepd

* Ithaca Energy Inc announces 2015 financial results

* Ithaca Energy Inc - Capital expenditure programme for 2016 is anticipated to total approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

